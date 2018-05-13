Suspect killed, deputy wounded after Ohio car chase

A suspect is dead and a deputy was shot and wounded on Saturday following a car chase that led through the streets of Columbus, Ohio.

A Franklin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told WCMH-TV that the pursuit started several miles away when the deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop. The chase came to an end after a few minutes when the suspect crashed his pickup truck into a pole.

A witness captured video of the shooting and posted it on social media. In the video, you could hear the deputy telling the suspect to get down. Seconds later, a number of gunshots could be heard.

The suspect died on the scene. The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital and was considered "stable" following surgery.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said the deputy is a seven-year member of the department.

The identities of the suspect and the deputy have not been released as of Sunday morning.