Suspect in Oxford school shooting waives prelim, case will head to trial

The teenager accused of killing four classmates in a November school shooting in Michigan waived his right to a preliminary exam during a Friday court appearance.

The case against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley will now head straight to trial.

The teenager has been charged as an adult with the murders of four of his classmates, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

He also faces charges connected to the shooting of seven other people at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. In addition to the four first-degree murder charges, he faces one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The case will now move to Oakland County Circuit Court, and a hearing is scheduled in a couple of weeks on bond.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, will also be in court Friday. Both are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Their attorney for the parents is seeking to lower their bond from $500,000 each down to $100,000 each. The prosecution says they will push back, arguing that the Crumbleys are a flight risk.

The defense has argued that the couple will not flee and that they're not a risk to the public. Attorneys have also previously stated that the parents in no way expected their son would be allegedly involved in such violence. However, police and prosecutors say both parents are responsible for giving the 15-year-old the gun used in the shooting.

