Suspect arrested in shooting death of pregnant 14-year-old

Associated Press
2:58 PM, Nov 23, 2018
8:47 PM, Nov 23, 2018
world | national
Getty Images
Image copyright 2015 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ATLANTA, GA -

A man has been arrested after the death of a pregnant 14-year-old girl who was babysitting her sister's children when she was hit by a bullet from an upstairs apartment.

Citing a statement from Atlanta police, news outlets report that 20-year-old Souleymane Diallo was arrested Thursday on charges including second-degree murder.

Family members say Sonja "Star" Harrison was an eighth-grader from Stone Mountain who was expected to give birth next month. The baby also died in the Monday shooting.

Investigators believe the gunshot went through the floor of an upstairs apartment and struck Harrison in the head. Sonja's mother, Sonja Denise Harrison, tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Diallo was not the father of her daughter's baby.

Authorities have not said what prompted the shooting. It's unclear whether Diallo has an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ