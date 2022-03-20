Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

The Supreme Court said Sunday that Justice Clarence Thomas is currently in the hospital with an infection.

In a statement released to The Economist and Reuters, the high court said that Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday with flu-like symptoms and later diagnosed with an infection.

The court noted that Thomas was treated with intravenous antibiotics and his symptoms are "abating." The statement said Thomas would likely be released from the hospital in the next few days.

The Supreme Court added that Thomas would continue to participate in the "consideration and discussion" of arguments he may miss in the days ahead via "briefs, transcript and audio" recordings.

Thomas, 73, is the longest-tenured justice on the high court. He was sworn in as a justice on Oct. 18, 1991. He's one of six conservative-leaning justices currently serving on the Supreme Court.

News of Thomas' hospitalization comes just hours before the Senate begins confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson Monday. Jackson, the federal judge who President Joe Biden has nominated to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who will retire later this year.