Suicide bomber attacks bar in eastern Congo, killing 6

BENI, Congo (AP) — Authorities say a suicide bomber has killed six people in eastern Congo as diners gathered at a restaurant on Christmas Day.

A spokesman for the governor of North Kivu province said that the attacker had been blocked by security guards from entering the crowded bar and restaurant.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's attack though Islamic extremists claimed a suicide bombing back in June that caused no other casualties.

The town has long been targeted by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces which traces its origins to neighboring Uganda.

But an Islamic State group affiliate claimed responsibility for two explosions in Beni in June.