Study: Fewer crashes after Utah set strictest DUI law in US

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE — In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Ed Staley holds a sign during a rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Car crashes and traffic deaths decreased in Utah the after state enacted the strictest drunken driving laws in the nation. A study published, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests Utah's roads became safer after the state lower the drunken driving threshold to .05% blood-alcohol content. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Ed Staley
Posted at 7:45 AM, Feb 11, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Car crashes and traffic deaths decreased in Utah after the state enacted the strictest drunken driving laws in the nation.

A study published Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests Utah’s roads became safer after the state lowered the drunken-driving threshold to .05% blood-alcohol content.

Crash and fatality rates also fell in neighboring states but not as significantly as they did in Utah.

In a state where politics is heavily influenced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the findings mark a triumph for lawmakers who argued the change was about safety, not religion.

The state lowered the threshold over objections from the tourism industry.

