Student's response to Tomi Lahren's tweet about guns goes viral

A student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sent a tweet in response to conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, which went viral on Thursday.

Student Carly Novell sent the tweet at 8 a.m. on Thursday, roughly 18 hours after 17 people were killed in the Parkland, Florida high school.

"I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours," Novell wrote ."It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns."

The tweet was in response a tweet authored by Lahren late Wednesday night.

"Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My goodness. This isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic," Lahren wrote.

Novell's tweet had more than 250,000 retweets by late Thursday night. Novell also went on national television to express her views.

"I had just woken up and I think I was just really upset and I just needed to say something," Novell told CNN's Don Lemon. "I think it is different when you hear it from someone that was there, and I hope it impacted people more. It was so heartbreaking to hear what was happening from people on the outside. We didn't know what was going on.

Novell said that the discussion of gun control was taking place inside the high school even during the massacre.

"While we were in there, we were still talking about gun control and how things need to change," Novell said. "We were in a closet and we were still talking about this. It matters all the time."

Not only did her tweet gather thousands of retweets, it has also garnered thousands of responses, many criticizing Novell for her views.

While not directly responding to Novell on Thursday, Lahren tweeted, "Just because you’re offended doesn’t mean you’re right."

Novell was apparently not the only student sharing in the anti-gun sentiment. Other students have taken to social media since the shooting to support gun control. Also, some at a Thursday evening vigil for the victims of Thursday's shooting chanted "no more guns" after Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., asked the crowd to hold politicians accountable.