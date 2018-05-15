Student rides dirt bike down Ohio school hallway, graduates to jail

CANTON, Ohio - A former student and three current students have been arrested and charged for their involvement in a prank that sent a student riding a dirt bike down a hallway at GlenOak High School in Canton, Ohio.

According to officials at the Stark County Jail, all four were arrested for taking part in the prank that allowed a student to zoom through the hall on a dirt bike. The prank sent the school into a lockdown.

The school said the incident has raised security concerns. One person involved, Eloy Lopes, 18, isn't a student at the school anymore.

"Our staff at GlenOak acted swiftly in addressing the immediate safety concerns as a result of the prank," a school representative school said in an email.

Lopes was criminally charged with inducing panic with a reckless disregard for others, according to the sheriff. The sheriff's report said he was charged with criminal trespassing because he is not a current student at GlenOak. According to authorities, he held a door open for the dirt bike rider.

The three students involved, a 17-year-old male and two 18-year-old males, were also arrested and charged with inducing panic with a reckless disregard for others for their involvement in the prank, according to authorities.

The school has not addressed the status of the three current students, nor has it said whether or not security policies will change moving forward.