Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
NY Earthquake
Posted at 6:29 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 08:29:05-05

A small earthquake in western New York has jolted people awake but apparently caused no significant damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo at about 6:15 a.m. Monday.

A seismologist says it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years.

The shaking lasted only a few seconds but sent residents unaccustomed to earthquakes to social media in search of an explanation.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the quake was felt in at least a 30-mile radius.

RELATED: Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,300

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!