A strong 7.5-magnitude earthquake has shaken Mexico’s central Pacific coast, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There are no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.