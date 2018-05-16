Striking back against invasive pythons in Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - Two dozen python hunters are outnumbered by the thousands of pythons slithering through the Everglades, but they are making a difference.
"Some people like the city and the movies, I like the Everglades," said Kyle Penniston. He's one of the 25 hunters licensed by the South Florida Water Management District to track down and kill invasive Burmese Pythons.
Though pythons aren't venomous, they have a voracious appetite, and have been known to gobble up anything from deer to alligators.
"When I was younger, maybe 8, 9 years old, my dad started taking me out to the Everglades," said Penniston. I'd see so many foxes, rabbits, I'd see all kinds of wildlife. Now-a-days, it's very rare to see a possum."
Kyle captured an 8-foot python in western Miami-Dade county May 5th, but the python problem is affecting South Florida from coast to coast.