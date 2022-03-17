Street food vendor says her kids provide inspiration during pandemic

Walking by this food stand is going to make you want to eat.

Just off the 7 train in Queens, New York, you'll find Ecuadorian Mariela Goyburo selling some of the most popular dishes of her home country.

Every morning, Goyburo wakes up at 4 a.m., to prepare food.

She says business is beginning to pick up. This area — famous for its street vendors — was hit hard by the pandemic.

"The process has been very slow, now we're starting with more strength. Up until a few days ago there was still a mask mandate and still many people are afraid of eating on the streets," said Goyburo.

What gives her the strength to continue working?

"For me, my daughters and my son are the greatest blessings that God has given me and for them, I am standing every day," Goyburo said.

Goyburo says working through an economic and health crisis wasn't easy.

The business had to close. In order to provide for her children back in Ecuador, she started selling meals she cooked at home.

In the last six months, she hasn't had a day off. It's the only way to recover, but she hopes things will get better.

"We are certain that this month will be a triumph. From now on we are going to rise," said Goyburo.

If you get off the 7 train at Corona Plaza, and you smell good food and catch a great smile, it'll probably be Mariela Goyburo's.

