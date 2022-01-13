Watch
Stewart Rhodes: Oath Keepers founder arrested on seditious conspiracy charges linked to Jan. 6

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 file photo, Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington. Rhodes has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department announced the charges against Rhodes on Thursday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 14:02:18-05

Federal officials have arrested and charged 11 alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group — including its founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes — with seditious conspiracy charges linked to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes, 56, is among the highest-profile people yet to be charged in connection with the riots. According to The Washington Post and CNBC, Rhodes was in Washington on the day of the riots but did not enter the Capitol.

Rhodes was arrested Thursday after a grand jury charged him and a core group of his followers with conspiracy charges linked to the events on Jan. 6.

Several other members of the Oath Keepers have already been arrested for crimes connected to Jan 6. In total, more than 700 people have been charged in connection with their actions during the riots.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

