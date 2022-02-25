Watch
State Department issues new travel advisory for Ukraine

Emilio Morenatti/AP
Ukrainian soldiers withdraw from their positions after heavy crossfire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Posted at 9:15 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 11:15:51-05

The U.S. State Department updated its travel advisory for Ukraine on Friday.

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options," the advisory says.

The U.S. estimates thousands of Americans are still in Ukraine.

The State Department urges them to monitor the news about changing security conditions and alerts to shelter in place.

The new advisory comes as explosions have been reported in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

On Friday, Ukrainian Defense Ministry tweeted that Russian troops had entered the Obolon district, with reports of gunfire in central Kyiv.

"The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning," the State Department said.

Ukraine's president said early Friday that more than 100 Ukrainians have been killed since Russia launched an invasion of the country.

