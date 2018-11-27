Starbucks debuts Juniper Latte, more holiday merchandise on Tuesday

Thanksgiving is over, so it’s socially acceptable to jump completely into the winter holidays, right?
Starbucks is taking their festivities even further on Tuesday with new music and merchandise, as well as a brand new drink!
Their Juniper Latte debuted last year at their Seattle Roastery, but on Tuesday it will roll out in stores across the country.
The company describes the drink as having a “hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma and citrus notes.” It’s made with espresso, steamed milk, juniper syrup and topped with foam and pine-citrus sugar.
The drink is in US stores for a limited time, while supplies last.