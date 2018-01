TEMPE, AZ - Many in the Valley are mourning the loss of a lineman who died after a workplace accident in California.

Last Thursday, Justin Kropp, a former SRP employee, was injured on the job while working on power lines in California. He was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Kropp worked for SRP for many years in the Valley prior to moving to California. Kropp leaves behind his wife Rachel and their two sons, Decker and Cash-Jameson.

“My only goal in life now is to make sure his legacy is carried out through our boys,” Rachel said.

Rachel says her husband was an incredible human being.

“I am getting flooded with just amazing messages from people I’ve never met or heard of that Justin has touched,” Rachel said. “My favorite trait about him was his passion."

Kropp grew up in the Valley and attended Marcos De Niza High School.

“Linemen are often referred to as the forgotten first responders,” said Justin Weber, Kropp’s best friend.

Weber says because lineman work is grueling and dangerous — it’s a very tight-knit community.

Donations can be made in Justin’s name to Fallen Lineman Organization: NSUJL.ORG

A GoFundMe account created in his name has raised more than $100,000.