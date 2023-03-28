Sprout's announces elimination of single-use plastic bags

Sprouts Farmers Market has just announced it will eliminate plastic bag use in its stores by the end of 2023. They have 380 stores in 23 states and are one of the largest-growing grocery stores nationwide.

Sprouts reports, with this decision it's removing over 200 million single-use plastic bags each year from circulation.

Starting in April, it'll begin this initiative in Nevada, Utah, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. In California, it has already eliminated plastic bags.

“The decision to shift to reusable bags is one of many ways Sprouts will have an even bigger impact on the environment. We understand this will be an adjustment for our customers, and we will be here to help them with the transition,” said Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts.

Sprouts is replacing single-use plastic bags with reusable plastic bags made from 40% post-consumer recycled material. They’re designed to be reused 125 times and will cost 10 cents per bag. Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags.

Additionally, Sprouts will continue to accept single-use plastic bags at their stores for recycling after use. Last year, almost one million pounds of soft plastics were recycled by customers.

