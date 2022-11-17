Sources: Kari Lake visits Mar-a-Lago after claims of legal action

Kari Lake is visiting Mar-a-Lago in Florida, just days after the 2022 Arizona midterm election, sources tell ABC15.

The visit comes as Lake released a statement Thursday morning stating that she refuses to concede in the race for governor against Katie Hobbs.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Hobbs on Monday. As of Thursday morning, Hobbs leads Lake by 17,200 votes, with 16,892 votes left to count in Arizona.

Arizona, we are still in the fight. pic.twitter.com/ytaGvqG5J0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022

Further details surrounding Lake's visit are not yet known.