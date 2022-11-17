Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Sources: Kari Lake visits Mar-a-Lago after claims of legal action

Republican for governor lays out her goals for office.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 16:13:02-05

Kari Lake is visiting Mar-a-Lago in Florida, just days after the 2022 Arizona midterm election, sources tell ABC15.

The visit comes as Lake released a statement Thursday morning stating that she refuses to concede in the race for governor against Katie Hobbs.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Hobbs on Monday. As of Thursday morning, Hobbs leads Lake by 17,200 votes, with 16,892 votes left to count in Arizona.

Further details surrounding Lake's visit are not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway