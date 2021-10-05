Sources identify DEA agent killed in Arizona Amtrak shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — According to the Associated Press, the DEA agent killed in a shootout on an Amtrak train in Tucson on Monday has been identified as Mike Garbo.

Law enforcement sources say Garbo was part of a multi-agency search searching the train at the Depot in downtown Tucson Monday.

The DEA is expected to release his identity Tuesday formally.

A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the shooting at the station in the city's downtown that sent panicked passengers running.

The suspected gunman was also killed.

The train, traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, stopped shortly before 8 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, carrying 137 passengers and 11 crew members and arrived at the station at 7:40 a.m.

The AP reported that the shooting happened 20 minutes later.

A regional task force was checking for illegal contraband when the shooting erupted minutes later.

Authorities said after one person was detained on the train, another person began firing at officers.

