Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Songwriter Diane Warren has stepped in to save a cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb.

The Grammy winner contacted the city to arrange to have the cow sent to a sanctuary. Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona says the transfer is dependent on a state agriculture health check.

The cow became a celebrity as it vanished in the nation’s most populous county until it was spotted Thursday in a park.

It was among 40 that escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday evening and stampeded through a neighborhood.