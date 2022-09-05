Son of late Foo Fighters' drummer pays tribute to father during concert

Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son took the stage at a tribute concert to honor his late father.

Hawkins died in March from a drug overdose.

The Foo Fighters held their first concert in honor of Hawkins at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

According to NBC News, Hawkins' son, Shane, joined the band for "My Hero." As Shane played the drums like his father, lead singer Dave Grohl watched with admiration.

The concert also featured performances from members of Queen, AC/DC and The Pretenders. Elton John was featured in a pre-recorded video and comedian Dave Chapelle spoke about his interactions with Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters will hold another tribute concert on Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.