Some businesses required to file new paperwork starting Jan. 1, 2024, or face fines

Corporate Transparency Act requires filing of business ownership details
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 12:38:59-05

Beginning in 2024, some businesses and people with substantial control of a company will need to file new identifying paperwork or face fines, according to Arizona officials.

The Corporate Transparency Act was signed into law in January 2021 in an effort to “combat money laundering and other illegal activities,” according to the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, some businesses will have to file a report with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, part of the Department of Treasury, with information about business owners.

People who have substantial control in a business or 25% interest in a business will also need to file paperwork, according to officials.

The information needing to be filed includes full names, birth dates, addresses, and other identifying information like passports or driver's licenses. The filing will help prevent “bad actors” from “(hiding) behind corporations…and other business types,” officials say.

Non-exempt companies created or registered before Jan. 1, 2024, will have one year to file the report. Companies created or registered after Jan. 1, 2024, will have 90 days. Starting in 2025, the report will have to be filed within 30 days.

Violators could face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment, according to a document.

The Arizona Corporation Commission says questions can be submitted to the email address answers@azcc.gov or by calling the customer service line at 602-542-3026.

