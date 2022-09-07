Some Beef Jerky Experience products recalled for possible listeria contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced that several varieties of Beef Jerky Experience products were recalled this week due to possible listeria contamination.

The FDA said there have been no confirmed illnesses but that a product contact surface sample returned as positive for listeria.

The FDA said the following varieties are being recalled:

2-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.

8-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.

16-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.

If someone has these varieties, the FDA said the products should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.

Possible symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, the FDA said. Sometimes life-threatening and fatal cases occur among older adults and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.