Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Posted at 8:09 PM, Dec 09, 2022
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

U.S. media seated near him said Grant was stricken while in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and could not be revived.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup.

He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar. He said he was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

U.S. Soccer posted the following statement on Twitter:

Grant's brother, Eric Wahl, posted a video on Instagram claiming foul play.

