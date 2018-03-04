'SNL' returns with Baldwin's Trump talking gun violence

A day after Donald Trump called Alec Baldwin's impersonation of him "terrible," Baldwin returned as the President on "Saturday Night Live."

The NBC variety show came back from hiatus with Baldwin's Trump delivering a prepared statement on gun violence while sitting next to Beck Bennett's Mike Pence and Cecily Strong's Dianne Feinstein.

"We have to take a hard look at mental health, which I have so much of," Baldwin as Trump said, referring to one of the gun-related issues raised after last month's mass shooting at a school in Florida.

"I have one of the healthiest mentals. My mentals are so high."

Baldwin's Trump then went back and forth on the debate saying that he loves the Second Amendment but that maybe we need to "take everyone's guns away."

"Don't worry, Mike. I met with the NRA, they gave me 30 million good reasons not to change a thing," Baldwin's Trump said to the fake Pence.

On Friday morning, the President and Baldwin engaged in a Twitter feud after the President mocked the actor's impression of him.

"Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch," Trump said on Twitter.

Baldwin responded on Twitter Friday by saying, "Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff."

On Saturday night, Baldwin continued to mock Trump by having the President present his concerns over Wakanda, the fictional African nation from Marvel's "Black Panther."

"They're all beating us," Baldwin's Trump said. "China, Japan, Wakanda. Wakanda is laughing at us. They have flying cars."

Baldwin's Trump declared that he always said that he would run the country like a business, but that the business is a "Waffle House at 2 a.m."

"Crazies everywhere, staff walking out in the middle of their shift, managers taking money out of the cash register to pay off the Russian mob," Baldwin's President Trump said.

He then wrapped up the sketch alongside Kate McKinnon's Jeff Sessions to say the show's signature phrase, "Live from New York ... It's Saturday night!"