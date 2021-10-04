Small plane crashes onto Texas highway

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A plane crash caused havoc on a Texas highway over the weekend.

Video from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office shows the yellow plane overturned and crashed onto highway 1-24 and Broadway Avenue in Winnie, Texas, on Saturday.

Prior to the accident, the plane served as a float in the 2021 Rice Festival Parade.

Authorities say the plane was supposed to be towed back to the airport, but someone thought it might be quicker and easier to fly it back instead.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the crash has yet to be confirmed, but the sheriff's office says the weather was likely a factor.