Pilot killed after small plane crashes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A small plane crashed in San Diego on Wednesday morning, killing one person on board.



According to authorities, just after 6:30 a.m. local time, a Cessna crashed nose-first in a construction site in the 4400 block of Ruffin Road, blocks away from Montgomery Field.



San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials confirmed the pilot, who was the plane's lone occupant, died in the crash. Officials said no injuries on the ground were reported.



Fire officials said the pilot appeared to have made an attempt to deploy a parachute, but it did not fully open.



Officials did not immediately confirm the plane's destination, but a witness told Scripps station KGTV in San Diego the plane took off from nearby Montgomery Field and was heading east when it went down.



Due to the emergency response, Ruffin Road is closed between Ridgehaven Court and Balboa Avenue. Balboa Avenue in the immediate area is expected to be closed indefinitely.



KGTV learned National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA investigators, as well as the county Medical Examiner, were heading to the scene.



