Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Slain Dallas girl, 7, stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This June 17, 2021, booking photo provided by the Dallas County, Texas, Jail shows Troyshaye Hall. Hall faces a capital murder charge in her daughter's slaying, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy. (Dallas County, Texas, Jail via AP)
Child Stabbed Mother Arrested
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 13:26:13-04

According to a court document, a 7-year-old Dallas girl whose mother was recently arrested in her death was stabbed over 30 times.

Madison Petry died after being stabbed on Thursday.

Twenty-three-year-old Troyshaye Mone Hall faces a capital murder charge in her daughter’s slaying, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

An arrest-warrant affidavit says Hall’s mother and brother tried to take the knife from her after her brother's friend was stabbed, but she got away from them and stabbed her daughter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV