Six Flags Saint Louis offers prizes for coffin challenge survivors

abc15.com staff
3:54 PM, Sep 24, 2018
national | world
Six Flags St. Louis
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. LOUIS - An amusement park in Missouri is celebrating 30 years of its annual Halloween festival with a challenge involving a coffin.

Six Flags St. Louis is looking for people to apply for its contest where people have to spend 30 hours in a coffin.

The park will select six people to participate, with a reward of $300, two season passes for 2019 and tickets.

The winner will also get to keep their coffin.

In the event multiple people survive the 30-hour ordeal--which does allow for designated bathroom breaks--a random drawing will be held to see who gets the $300. All those who make it to the end will receive the passes and tickets.

Applications are due by October 3. The contest will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 and ends Sunday, October 14 at 7 p.m.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ