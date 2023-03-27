Nashville school shooting updates: 3 children, 2 adults dead

NASHVILLE — Three children and two adults have died following a shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to an official at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect and the suspect is dead. It is not clear if the suspect is among the two adults and three children who were declared dead at the hospital.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

