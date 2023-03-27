Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Nashville school shooting updates: 3 children, 2 adults dead

The Covenant School is a Christian school for preschool through sixth grade.
Three children have died after a shooting at a school in Nashville Monday morning.
the covenant school
Posted at 9:25 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 13:12:51-04

NASHVILLE — Three children and two adults have died following a shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to an official at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Watch live coverage of the incident in the player below:

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

Screen Shot 2023-03-27 at 9.50.16 AM.png
Aerial shot The Covenant School is a Christian school in Nashville, TN

Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect and the suspect is dead. It is not clear if the suspect is among the two adults and three children who were declared dead at the hospital.

Screen Shot 2023-03-27 at 9.50.33 AM.png
Police officers outside The Covenant School in Nashville, TN.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Alex Faul contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!