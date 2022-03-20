Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas says at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting outside a car show.

Keith Finch, the chief of police in Dumas, provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn't immediately clear how many kids had been hurt.

State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway.

The car show is an annual community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies.