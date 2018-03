CINCINNATI -- Police in North Carolina detained a Cincinnati-bound American Airlines passenger Monday after the man reportedly ran off the plane onto the tarmac and swung a punch at an airport worker, Business Insider reported.

While boarding Flight 5466 from Charlotte, North Carolina to Cincinnati on Feb. 26, the man appeared disoriented, according to the report. Another passenger on the plan, Kelly Smekens, told video licensing agency Storyful that airline officials asked the man to leave the flight because of his behavior. She recorded video of what happened next, as did another passenger.

Police told Business Insider that the man then ran down to the tarmac, removed his shirt and chased airport employees.

Just a typically day in Charlotte Douglas Airport on American Airlines @AmericanAir, where’s United when you need them? @united Do you think we should ban all traffic batons, @realDonaldTrump? @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/pMsmn5kR1l — Marck (@therealMarck) February 27, 2018

Authorities brought the man to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Business Insider reported. He was not charged with a crime.

The flight left about 40 minutes late.