'She was my friend' — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. Experts predict a tremendous legal fallout after Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 30, 2021
Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

Baldwin spoke to photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. He called the film crew “very, very well-oiled” until "this horrible event happened.” The video was distributed by TMZ.

Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.

