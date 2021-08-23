Sha'Carri Richardson staying positive following disappointing comeback race

Sha'Carri Richardson says she is not done following a last-place finish in the 100 meters at the Prefontaine Classic.

It was Richardson's first race since winning the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She would subsequently be disqualified after testing positive for marijuana.

Richardson tweeted Monday, "Only way up from 9th is up!"

Only way from 9th is up! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) August 23, 2021

Saturday's race was hyped as Richardson versus the Olympic field. The race included the three Jamaican medalists in the 100 meters.

Elaine Thompson-Herah backed up her gold medal victory with a time of 10.54, the second-fastest 100 meters ever run by a woman. She was followed by countrywomen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Richardson said after the race that people can count her out if they want.

"I’m not done," she said. "I’m the sixth-fastest woman in this game ever, and can’t nobody ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners, but they’re not done seeing me yet. Period.”