HOUSTON - Plans for a Houston sex robot brothel are under fire by an organization fighting sex trafficking.

According to ABC13 Eyewitness News, a Toronto man is looking to bring his business to Texas where there is reportedly a large market for sex robots.

A lawyer says due to a statute banning those types of businesses that was ruled unconstitutional a decade ago, the brothel would technically be legal, ABC13 reports.

While it may be legal, Elijah Rising, a non-profit organization working to end sex trafficking, says the business is bad news for Houston.

Elijah Rising already has nearly 3,500 signatures out of 5,000 on an online Change.org petition to stop the brothel from moving to town.

“As a nonprofit whose mission is to end sex trafficking we have seen the progression as sex buyers go from pornography to strip clubs to purchasing sex—robot brothels will ultimately harm men, their understanding of healthy sexuality, and increase the demand for the prostitution and sexual exploitation of women and children,” the group wrote on the petition site, citing studies.

ABC13 says if the business does, in fact, open up in Houston, each robot has a name, look and price tag for rental or purchase.

According to The Sun, several of these types of brothels are increasing in popularity and have opened around the world.

However, one in Italy was shut down after just two weeks in business following a canceled lease. The New York Post also cites hygiene concerns in that case.