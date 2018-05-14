Dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening

CNN
3:54 AM, May 14, 2018
2 hours ago

The U.S. Embassy in Israel is officially relocating to Jerusalem Monday. And thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem have been encouraged to protest the move. As of early afternoon local time, Israel security forces were already reportedly clashing with protesters and at least two Palestinians had died. Palestinians in Gaza are also still protesting along the border with Israel. Those protests, called the Great March of Return, started back in late March on what Palestinians call Land Day. It commemorates resistance to what Palestinians consider Israeli land confiscation. Israeli Defense Forces has responded forcefully to the protests, which it's described as "violent riots." The IDF says Palestinians have thrown explosive devices at Israeli soldiers, set fire to buildings and damaged the border fence. As of late Sunday local time, nearly 50 Palestinians have died and more than 9,500 have been injured in the border protests, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. No Israelis have been killed or injured. The border protests are scheduled to end Tuesday. That's the day Palestinians refer to as "Nakba," or the day of catastrophe, when Palestinians fled modern-day Israel following the Jewish state's founding in 1948.

RAFAH, GAZA - MAY 13: The body of Jamal Affana (15) is brought through a Rafah, Gaza alleyway after he succumbed to a gunshot wound sustained during protests last Friday at the Gaza border fence with Israel on May 13, 2018 in Rafah, Gaza. Affana was killed Friday by an Israeli sniper while participating in the demonstrations. For the 1.9 million Palestinians living inside the Gaza Strip life has become a daily struggle for food, electricity and money after 10 years of an Israeli blockade on the area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
Copyright Getty Images

At least 37 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during clashes at the Gaza border on Monday, the largest number of fatalities suffered in one day since the latest round of protests began more than six weeks ago, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.

The demonstrations were taking place hours before the new US embassy was due to officially open in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 1,600 had suffered injuries, and that many of the dead had not yet been identified. CNN journalists near the Gaza-Israel border heard gunfire in spurts and saw a tank moving towards the fence in the border area of Malaka. Israeli drones also dropped tear gas over a crowd of protesters.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement Monday accusing the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, of "leading a terrorist operation" and inciting protesters who had amassed by the border fence with Israel to conduct what Israel described as terror attacks.

The IDF estimated that around 35,000 people -- who it describes as "violent rioters" -- had assembled in 12 different locations along the border fence between Gaza and Israel and thousands more were gathered in a tent city about a kilometer from the border.

The military said the protesters threw Molotov cocktails, burned tires, and stones at Israeli soldiers positioned along the fence. The IDF also says it foiled an attack by three armed Palestinians near Rafah, close to the border with Egypt, during "a particularly violent demonstration."

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 443 injuries were caused by live ammunition, 320 by tear gas, and three by rubber-coated bullets.

The first victim to be named was Anas Hamdan Qdeih, a 21-year-old, who was shot dead by Israeli forces east of Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Earlier, the Israeli army air-dropped leaflets over Gaza warning people not to approach the fence that separates Gaza from Israel.

More than 80 people have been shot and killed by Israeli soldiers since the latest wave of protests began in March, according to a CNN count based on the Palestinian Ministry of Health figures.

Demonstrators say they want to highlight their right to return to homes lost by their ancestors during the war that accompanied the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.

Israel says the demonstrations are orchestrated by Hamas and has insisted its forces are acting "according to standard operating procedures."

 


