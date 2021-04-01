Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 8:45 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 23:52:07-04

ORANGE, Calif. — Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

She says the victims also included one person who was wounded.

Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV