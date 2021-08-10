Serenade Foods recalling 5 frozen, raw chicken products for possible salmonella contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on its website Monday that Serenade Foods is voluntarily recalling approximately 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw chicken products for possible salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall includes five products under the brand names Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken, and Kirkwood, and was produced on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

The products were shipped to distributors nationwide, but the list of where the products were sold was not included in the recall notice.

According to the agency, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began investigating in June after receiving reports of an outbreak of salmonella illnesses.

The federal agency said it collected packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese from an ill person's home, which tested positive for the salmonella strain.

According to the USDA, 28 illnesses have been reported in eight states, but the CDC notice dated June 2 listed six states, including Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and New York.