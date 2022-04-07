Senate expected to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick.

Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, including Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

Many Republicans have accused Jackson of issuing lenient sentences in child exploitation cases when she was a judge.

Romney rejected those accusations, saying Jackson’s judicial approach is “within the mainstream.”

While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal.

If confirmed, Jackson would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer, after the end of the court’s current term.

