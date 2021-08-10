Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, walk out of a budget resolution meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Senate_dems
Posted at 8:27 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 23:48:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have unwrapped a budget resolution envisioning a $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources for family support, health and education programs. It would also mount a robust drive to heal the quickly changing climate.

The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a tumultuous, months-long Democratic drive for a progressive reshaping of the federal government.

Its proposals hew to President Joe Biden’s top domestic policy ambitions.

Much of the package would be financed by raising taxes on the wealthy and large corporations while sparing people earning under $400,000 annually. That's an oft-repeated Biden pledge.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV