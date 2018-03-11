Sen. Warren says she isn't running for president in 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she isn't running for president in 2020.

"I am not running for president in 2020," Warren told CNN's Jim Acosta on Saturday.

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and staunch critic of President Donald Trump, made the statement in an interview for CNN's "State of the Union."

Acosta also asked if she gets upset when President Donald Trump refers to her as "Pocahontas."

"It's about my family's story. Because my family's story is deeply a part of me and a part of my brothers," Warren said. "It's what we learned from our parents. It's what we learned from our grandparents. It's what we learned from our aunts and uncles.

"I went to speak to Native American tribal leaders and I made a promise to them that every time President Trump wants to try to throw out some kind of racial slur, he wants to attack me, I'm going to use it as a chance to lift up their stories," she added.

While speaking at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania Saturday night, President Trump brought back his derisive nickname for Warren. He predicted that the media would be bored covering her 2020 election campaign.

"If I don't win the election, (news) ratings are going to go so far down, they'll be out of business, every one of them," Trump told a crowd of supporters. "Can you imagine? Can you imagine covering Bernie or Pocahontas? Pocahontas, how about that?"

The lawmaker said the same thing about her political future to Chuck Todd of NBC News in an interview for "Meet the Press" when pressed about her Senate re-election campaign and her pledge to fulfill her six-year term.

"For the people of Massachusetts, and for the people across this country," Warren said. "This government is working better and better and better for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. I am in these fights, and I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018. That's where I'm focused. That's where I'm going to stay focused. I'm not running for president."