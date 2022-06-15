Sen. Hoeven beats political newcomer in GOP primary

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven easily won North Dakota's Republican primary on Tuesday, coasting past an unknown and poorly funded political neophyte ahead of a November matchup when he's again likely to be a heavy favorite.

Hoeven defeated Riley Kuntz. The oil field worker had said Hoeven had been in Washington far too long. But Kutnz raised less than $5,000 for his long-shot bid.

Hoeven is seeking his third term at age 65. He raised more than $3.2 million in the run-up to the primary. Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, had the Democratic endorsement in that party's primary, where she faced Michael Steele, a Fargo art and antiques dealer.