WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisc. - A semi truck transporting 39,000 pounds of sausage rolled over a median in the Town of Wayne, Wisconsin, the sheriff's office says.

The accident occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 13.

The driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting a deer and accidently rolled onto its side in the median of I41 south of STH 28.

Crews worked for multiple hours taking sausage off the truck's trailer so the truck could be returned to its upright position.

The freeway was closed around 5:15 a.m. on Monday morning so that crews could remove the truck. The Interstate was reopened an hour after the closure.

The driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and was released.