SpaceX rocket launch causes a stir on the West Coast

abc15.com staff , KGTV Web Staff , Scripps National Desk
8:05 PM, Dec 22, 2017
4 hours ago

Videos from all over Kern County and Southern California showcasing SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Vandenberg Air Force Base rocket launch - By Christy Dux.

A mysterious light in the night sky turned out to be a SpaceX rocket launch from California seen as far out as New Mexico.

A SpaceX rocket carrying communications satellites lit up the Valley Friday night. Video courtesy William Schaumloffel on South Mountain.

Photo: 10News Weather Watcher Karl Kirkman at LA Harbor. 

Ben Abrena
Mary Ann Wolf
PHOENIX - A mysterious bright light lit up the west coast sky on Friday night, causing wonder, awe and in some cases, confusion. 

KGTV, our Scripps sister station in San Diego, California, said it received calls from "around San Diego county" from concerned viewers. 

The bright lights were also seen in Phoenix, Arizona. According to sister station KNXV's Facebook page, many viewers suspected aliens, a nuclear attack, or maybe even a certain someone practicing for Christmas Eve.

It turns out the mysterious light was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The base is located in central California, meaning the light from the launch was clearly seen from nearly 500 miles away.

According to SpaceX, a reused rockety called Falcon 9 rocket will deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a communications company. Friday's launch was the fourth of ten.

It was the 18th and final launch for SpaceX in 2017.

Check out our viewer pictures/video in our gallery here


 

