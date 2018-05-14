Sears moves to sell Kenmore

The struggling retailer announced Monday that it had formed a "special committee" to explore the sale of its in-house appliance brand.
The move comes less than a month after Sears CEO Eddie Lampert wrote a letter to the board urging it to sell the brand. He offered to buy it himself if necessary, along with other assets.
There is a good chance that Lampert will be the one buying Kenmore.
Through his hedge fund, ESL Investments, Lampert owns a majority of shares in Sears Holding, the company that owns the Sears and Kmart chains.
Sears has been exploring a possible sale of Kenmore and other assets for a number of years but never found a buyer. But this week it escalated its efforts by forming the "special committee," retaining counsel and bringing on an investment bank.
The announcement was enough to briefly lift Sears shares 19% in early trading Monday, before they retreated to more modest gains of about 6%.
Shares are still near historic lows. The retailer has admitted "substantial doubts" exist that it will be able to remain in business.
Lampert has insisted that the company is on a path to return to profitability. But it is in need of cash and has been closing stores, cutting costs and getting creditors to agree to a longer repayment schedule on its debt. Because of that delayed repayment schedule, Sears was judged to be in default of some of its loans earlier this year.