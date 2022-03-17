Search continues for Naomi Irion, 18-year-old Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from parking lot

FERNLEY, NV — Officials are investigating the possible kidnapping and suspicious disappearance of an 18-year-old woman last seen Saturday at a Nevada Walmart.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Naomi Irion disappeared from a Fernley, Nevada, Walmart parking lot around 5 a.m. on March 12.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office Naomi Irion

A local ABC station, KOLO, reports surveillance video from the parking lot shows an individual walking from a nearby homeless camp before getting into Irion’s vehicle. The vehicle then reportedly takes off with Irion in the passenger seat.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office Surveillance video showing suspect

On Wednesday, officials said her vehicle has since been located in an industrial area nearby and it is being forensically analyzed.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office Irion's vehicle, which has since been recovered.

Officials are now looking into the possibility the suspect in her disappearance may be driving a dark-colored 2020 or newer Chevrolet 2500 High Country four-door pickup truck. The driver of the truck is believed to have “a direct connection to her disappearance and her current whereabouts,” sheriff’s officials say.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office Officials are looking for the driver of this vehicle, believed to be connected to Irion's disappearance

Anyone with information is asked to contact 775-577-5206, extension 2, or email detective@lyon-county.org. You can also contact Secret Witness of Northern Nevada at 775-322-4900.