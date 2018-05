The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for legalized sports betting.

States can legalize sports gambling, the Supreme Court ruled. The ruling strikes down the 1992 federal anti sports gambling law.

Sports books previously had only been allowed in Nevada, Oregon, Delaware and Montana, according to SB Nation.

New Jersey had been trying to change the law since the state modified its state constitution in 2011, SB Nation reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.