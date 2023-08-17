Scottsdale man in Hawaii to help with wildfire aftermath

MAUI, HI — “I'm a few miles away from Lahaina on the west side of Maui. And this is our official third day we're about 72 hours in,” said Luke Kayyem.

He’s the founder of Fathers of the Future based in Scottsdale. Kayyem says during his time in Maui, "The magnitude of it has been it's been really heavy and really hard."

He’s focused on helping Hawaiians in need because Maui is a place, he's called home for generations.

"To see that the people that I've known for a lifetime, that know me, that know my mom, when she was pregnant with me, right here, that know my grandmother, it goes back to the very late 50s and early 60s, who have now lost everything,” Kayyem said.

Since Sunday, Kayyem and his team have delivered water, clothing, food, gift cards to families who lost their homes in the deadly wildfires.

They helped build a roof on Tuesday. The human spirit after the tragedy, Kayyem says, is just as important to rebuild.

"I truly want to protect the hearts and the spirits of the Hawaiian people here in Hawaii, because that's what's so fragile right now," he said.

'Fathers of the Future’ is also taking time in Maui to be with the children affected. "Today's mission is to get as many toys, balls, dolls, sports, games, anything keep the kids minds off of what is happening right now,” Kayyem said.

His goal is to help rebuild Maui, but Kayyem has a warning for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps:

"There should be nobody on this side of the island. That does not need to be here,” Kayyem said. “Right now, people want to take pictures and videos. And again, that's not what Hawaii is about.”

