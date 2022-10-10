School board to discuss Uvalde superintendent's retirement Monday during meeting

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde school district board of trustees is set to discuss superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell's retirement during a school board meeting on Monday.

The board noted it in a public agenda posted on the school's website.

Harrell's retirement was announced Monday, days after the school district suspended its entire police department amid an investigation of how they responded to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary, CNN and KTRK-TV reported.

The news outlets reported Harrell announced his retirement in a Facebook post.

According to the public agenda, the school board will consider Harrell's retirement and transition during a closed session.

The news outlets reported that Harrell plans to stay on as superintendent throughout the year until the district name's his successor.

News of the school district suspending the entire police force came a day after they fired former Texas state trooper Crimson Elizondo, who they hired over the summer to be the district's school resource officer.

CNN first reported Elizondo is one of several troopers under investigation for their actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers inside the elementary school.

Elizondo isn't the first law enforcement official that was at the elementary school to be fired by the district.

The Associated Press reported that police chief Pete Arredondo was fired in August.