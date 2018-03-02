San Diego Girl Scout proposes giving out cookies to boost motorcycle sales

Zac Self
4:55 AM, Mar 2, 2018

SAN DIEGO -- A 9-year-old San Diego girl is using her cookie business to help support other businesses.

The 9-year-old, named Daniele, wrote a letter to Kenny Chen, the owner of Onyx Moto in Kearny Mesa, proposing a way to increase business.

Daniele is proposing that Chen use Girl Scout Cookies to sell more motorcycles.

“You can give customers a box (of girl scout cookies) while they sign all those papers. They may even buy the second warranty,” the three-page letter reads.

“You have customers and they get hungry. Many have probably said they need to ‘go to lunch’ to talk over their decision to buy a motorcycle. Don’t let them leave! Give them a box of delicious Girl Scout Cookies instead.”

Chen said in a post on Instagram that he loves seeing such creativity and that he’ll be placing an order for some of the treats.

What a smart cookie!

